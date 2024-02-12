All Sections
Polish police report on investigation into grain-spilling incident in border area

European PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 13:40
Polish police report on investigation into grain-spilling incident in border area
A screenshot from the video by farmer.pl

Commenting on their investigation into the recent incident where protesting Polish farmers spilled grain from three Ukrainian trucks, Polish law enforcement officials announced that they are currently collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and plan to submit their case file to the local prosecutor's office soon.

Source: Ewa Czyż, spokesperson for the Chełm Police Department, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency

Details: "The police conducted an appropriate inspection of the scene yesterday, collected relevant information from the drivers and interviewed witnesses. We are seeking to establish the detailed circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the culprit who unlawfully opened the trucks," she said.

No suspects have yet been arrested as part of the investigation, the spokeswoman said.

Czyż noted that the case files are currently in the possession of the police. Law enforcement officers are still collecting evidence, and the local prosecutor's office will receive them tomorrow.

"The prosecutor's office will determine our course of action moving forward," the police spokeswoman added.

Background

