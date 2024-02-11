Polish farmers spill grain from Ukrainian trucks on border – video

Polish agrarians protesting near the checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border have spilled grain from three Ukrainian trucks on the ground.

Details: The incident occurred on 11 February at about 11:30 at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, one of the locations of Polish protest actions.

A video from the site of the incident was posted on the farmer.pl page on Facebook.

"Three trucks driven by Ukrainian citizens entered Poland after undergoing customs procedures. The participants of the protest actions did not let them pass and opened semi-trailers which resulted in some quantity of grain being spilled on the road. The drivers were then headed back to Ukraine," Ewa Czyż, representative of the Polish police, reported.

She added that there was no direct confrontation during these events.

"We are conducting an investigation, identifying the participants and interrogating the witnesses," she added, noting that gathered information will be handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office for legal assessment.

Background:

On Friday, 9 February, farmers from all around Poland started a protest action which is expected to last for 30 days. It provides for, among other things, blocking the roads and border crossings with Ukraine.

Before that, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that it was expecting protest actions near five checkpoints, starting 12 February at two of them.

On 10 February, heavy truck traffic resumed at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint after the protest action of Polish farmers was over, and they lifted the blockade.

