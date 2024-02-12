All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Embassy in Poland turns to police because of spilled grain incident

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 11:10
Ukrainian Embassy in Poland turns to police because of spilled grain incident
Photo: Rafał Mekler on Twitter

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland expects a strong reaction from the Polish side after the incident at the border, where protesting farmers spilled some grain from Ukrainian trucks. 

Source: Vasyl Zvarych, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland; European Pravda

Details: Vasyl Zvarych noted that the Ukrainian lorries that the farmers had stopped and from which some of the grain had been spilled were sealed after customs procedures and were supposed to be in transit to Lithuania.    

Advertisement:

"The embassy and consulate general of Ukraine in Lublin immediately turned to the Polish police to open a case on the fact of this shameful crime.

The Polish police have opened proceedings and started the necessary procedures," the ambassador said, adding that diplomats are in touch with the drivers of these lorries. 

"Such methods of the protesters should not be tolerated in a civilised European country, not to mention the moral side of this provocation. 

Therefore, we demand that the perpetrators be found and brought to justice. The Polish authorities should respond decisively in the legal field to this shameful and offensive crime for Ukrainians and most Poles and not allow such barbaric actions in the future," the Ukrainian ambassador said. 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: grainPoland
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
grain
Lviv Mayor on Polish protesters’ spilling of Ukrainian grain: "Senseless and shameful"
Erdogan to discuss new Ukrainian grain export mechanism with Putin – Turkish Foreign Ministry
Russian army attacks full grain storage facility in Poltava Oblast
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: