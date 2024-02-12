All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​"Anyone can be taught this": Combat medic describes his work in evacuation team – photo

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 16:58
​​Anyone can be taught this: Combat medic describes his work in evacuation team – photo
Military medic with the alias Tsyba. Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

"Tsyba" is a military medic who works in the evacuation group of the Spartan Brigade. He took up tactical medicine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and now has almost two years of combat experience under his belt.

"Anyone can become a combat medic," the National Guard quoted Tsyba as saying.

Tsyba’s evacuation team consists of a medic and a driver. Their main task is to respond quickly to calls and stabilise wounded soldiers for their onward evacuation to a stabilisation point.

Advertisement:

"The protocol is not complicated, but every detail and every minute is important, because this is about people's lives," Tsyba says.

The knowledge he gained while studying to become a paramedic has only been partially useful to him, he says, as tactical medicine is different from civilian medicine.

"The difference is that on the front line, speed and consistency of actions play a key role. This can be taught to anyone, so anyone can become a combat medic. Wanting to is the key," the National Guard member says.

The tools you have to help the wounded – the equipment in the evacuation vehicle and the medic's personal backpack – also matter.

In particular, the vehicle should have rigid and soft stretchers. The latter are usually used to transport the wounded or if they need to be taken out of somewhere, Tsyba says.

 
Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

"You need a backpack containing everything we need to provide medical care while we are transporting the soldier: bandages, dressings, drips and painkillers. The backpack is also essential when heading for a position.

If the [wounded] person is inside the car, we have everything we need there: tourniquets, bandages, gloves, scissors to cut through their armoured vest, syringes, dressings, occlusive dressings and bandages. All of this is needed to get the person to a stabilisation point," Tsyba says.

The medic says there are difficult moments in his work, but also enjoyable ones that inspire him to go on serving.

"Our crew has saved more than a hundred soldiers’ lives over the course of our work. It's nice to be able to provide help, saving the lives of our guys and seeing them recover," the medic added.

Earlier, we reported on a pickup truck dubbed Frankenstein that has saved many soldiers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: