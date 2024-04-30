Kyiv court orders removal of electronic tag from Russian-aligned church metropolitan Pavlo

The Pecherskyi District Court in Kyiv has ordered the removal of an electronic tag from Metropolitan Pavlo (born Petro Lebid) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who was involved in subversive acts against Ukraine.

Source: press service of Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On 30 April, the Pecherskyi District Court partially granted the petition, notwithstanding the prosecutor's request that the accused metropolitan's duties be restored in full.

Under the court judgment, Metropolitan Pavlo is no longer required to wear an electronic tag.

However, the accused may not leave his residence without a court order, save in circumstances of imminent danger to life or health. The prosecutor's office further stated that he must not communicate with the victims or witnesses in criminal proceedings.

Quote: "The prosecutor's office did not get the complete text of the ruling, and only the operative section was announced at the hearing, making it impossible to determine what inspired this court decision. The full text of the verdict will be released on 6 May.

The court verdict cannot be appealed."

Background:

