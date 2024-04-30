Kyiv court orders removal of electronic tag from Russian-aligned church metropolitan Pavlo
The Pecherskyi District Court in Kyiv has ordered the removal of an electronic tag from Metropolitan Pavlo (born Petro Lebid) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who was involved in subversive acts against Ukraine.
Source: press service of Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Details: On 30 April, the Pecherskyi District Court partially granted the petition, notwithstanding the prosecutor's request that the accused metropolitan's duties be restored in full.
Under the court judgment, Metropolitan Pavlo is no longer required to wear an electronic tag.
However, the accused may not leave his residence without a court order, save in circumstances of imminent danger to life or health. The prosecutor's office further stated that he must not communicate with the victims or witnesses in criminal proceedings.
Quote: "The prosecutor's office did not get the complete text of the ruling, and only the operative section was announced at the hearing, making it impossible to determine what inspired this court decision. The full text of the verdict will be released on 6 May.
The court verdict cannot be appealed."
Background:
- On 1 April, Pavlo was served with a notice of suspicion of violation of citizens' equality based on their religious convictions, and the justification, recognition as legitimate, or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants.
- The Security Service of Ukraine said it had gathered substantiated evidence that Petro Lebid was involved in inciting religious hatred and justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
- In the courtroom, Lebid stated that he was "against aggression", but did not mention Russia as the perpetrator.
- On 1 April, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv placed Metropolitan Pavlo under round-the-clock house arrest until 30 May, but on 14 July the Solomiansky District Court changed the pre-trial restriction measure to detention with the option of bail of over UAH 33 million (about US$894,000).
- On 7 August, it was reported that Lebid had been released on bail, and he left the pre-trial detention centre.
- In October, the Security Service of Ukraine completed its investigation into Pavlo and sent the indictment to court.
