Explosion near Kropyvnytskyi: No casualties or damage

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 February 2024, 16:15
Explosion near Kropyvnytskyi: No casualties or damage
Stock photo: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

An explosion occurred near the city of Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine's centre, during an air-raid warning due to a missile threat, resulting in no casualties or damage.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, the head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Adninistation; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued from 15:11 to 15:23 (Kyiv time). The Air Force reported a missile flying towards the oblast. According to media reports, an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi.

Later, Andrii Raikovych, the head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, reported no casualties or damage after the explosion in the Kropyvnytskyi district.

Subjects: KropyvnytskyiKirovohrad Oblastexplosionmissile strike
Kropyvnytskyi
