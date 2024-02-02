Explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih

A mobile fire group of the air defence. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Journalists report that explosions were heard in the cities, where an air-raid warning had been issued earlier.

At 03:34, the military reported that a Russian attack drone strike had occurred near the city of Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine’s Air Force urged residents to seek shelter.

