Explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih
Friday, 2 February 2024, 03:32
Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: Journalists report that explosions were heard in the cities, where an air-raid warning had been issued earlier.
At 03:34, the military reported that a Russian attack drone strike had occurred near the city of Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine’s Air Force urged residents to seek shelter.
