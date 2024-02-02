All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 2 February 2024, 03:32
Explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih
A mobile fire group of the air defence. Photo: Serhii Naiev on Telegram

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih on the night of 1-2 February.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Journalists report that explosions were heard in the cities, where an air-raid warning had been issued earlier. 

Advertisement:

At 03:34, the military reported that a Russian attack drone strike had occurred near the city of Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine’s Air Force urged residents to seek shelter.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warexplosionKropyvnytskyiKryvyi Rih
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
war
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
Russia drops aerial bombs on Kamianska Sich heritage site – video, photo
Romanian General Staff chief says Putin will not stop and calls to prepare for war with Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: