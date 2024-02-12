All Sections
White Angel group evacuate mother and 3 children from frontline settlement – video

Monday, 12 February 2024, 19:10
Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

The White Angel evacuation group has evacuated a woman with three children from the frontline village of Zhelanne.

Mother Nataliia, daughter Viola, and two sons Maksym and Danylo were evacuated to the Kirovohrad Oblast, as reported by the Police of Donetsk Oblast.

The children were evacuated quickly due to the sunny weather, as there was a high risk of aviation strikes from the Russians.

Quote: "The first-grader Viola and her little brothers often had to run to the basement because the occupiers frequently shell the houses of residents," says the evacuation team.

Now the family is safe. And to lift the children's spirits, they were given toy rabbits as gifts.

Background:

  • On 29 January, forced evacuation was announced from nine villages of the Marinka and Ocheretyne hromadas in Donetsk Oblast.
  • As of 24 January, there were 72 children in these hromadas. Currently, 22 children still need to be evacuated.

