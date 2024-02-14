Ukraine's Foreign Ministry clarifies meaning of MAC's "Russian Red" lipstick shade

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has drawn attention to MAC, an American cosmetics manufacturer, regarding the name of their classic red lipstick – "Russian Red."

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Twitter

The ministry posted a message with the #StopRussianRed hashtag on Twitter.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian Red" is the name of a popular shade, especially of the MAC Cosmetics brand. Yet, it's not about beauty or love at all. It's the colour of the blood of Ukrainians killed by Russia every day. It's a true colour of war that nobody should ever experience," the message reads.

MAC Russian Red is a slightly cool-toned red shade with subtle blue undertones and a matte finish. This description of the shade can be found on many retail platforms.

The hue, labelled as "Russian", resembles the classic "Hollywood" red.

💄 «Russian Red» is the name of a popular shade, especially of the @MACcosmetics brand.



Yet, it's not about beauty or love at all.



It's the color of the blood of Ukrainians killed by Russia every day.



It's a true color of war that nobody should ever experience.#StopRussianRed pic.twitter.com/WyarbEcUK9 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 14, 2024

Support UP or become our patron!

