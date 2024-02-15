Irish-American Weatherford added to list of war sponsors

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has added the Irish-American company Weatherford to the list of international sponsors of the war.

"The oil industry remains strategically important for Russia, as it allows the country to use energy as a weapon and influence other states. Although sanctions have been imposed on Russia in this area, the Irish-American company Weatherford International continues to operate in Russia, paying millions of dollars in taxes there and providing technological capabilities to the aggressor country in the oil industry," the agency notes.

Weatherford International specialises in producing and supplying oil production equipment and provides services to oil and gas companies.

The company has been operating in Russia for 16 years, has created more than 2,500 workplaces there and maintains service companies, bases, and mechanical engineering companies on the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2022, three manufacturer subsidiaries paid more than US$15 million in taxes to the Russian budget.

Weatherford's partner in Russia, particularly, is the oil company Rosneft, which remains the main customer of its services.

Weatherford continues to actively participate in import and export operations with Russia. From 24 February 2022 to 31 December 2023, it imported goods worth almost US$1.5 million to Russia. Among them are materials and spare parts for the oil and gas industry (fittings, valves, shafts, gaskets, plastic products, bearings).

"​​Weatherford has a clear intention to continue to fulfil existing contracts and sign new contracts with customers in Russia," the National Anti-Corruption Bureau added.

International companies that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has included in the list of war sponsors won't be able to supply food for the Ukrainian army.

