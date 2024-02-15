All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Irish-American Weatherford added to list of war sponsors

Economichna PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 17:21
Irish-American Weatherford added to list of war sponsors
Photo: Getty Images

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has added the Irish-American company Weatherford to the list of international sponsors of the war.

Source: National Anti-Corruption Bureau press service

"The oil industry remains strategically important for Russia, as it allows the country to use energy as a weapon and influence other states. Although sanctions have been imposed on Russia in this area, the Irish-American company Weatherford International continues to operate in Russia, paying millions of dollars in taxes there and providing technological capabilities to the aggressor country in the oil industry," the agency notes.

Advertisement:

Weatherford International specialises in producing and supplying oil production equipment and provides services to oil and gas companies. 

The company has been operating in Russia for 16 years, has created more than 2,500 workplaces there and maintains service companies, bases, and mechanical engineering companies on the territory of the Russian Federation. In 2022, three manufacturer subsidiaries paid more than US$15 million in taxes to the Russian budget.  

Weatherford's partner in Russia, particularly, is the oil company Rosneft, which remains the main customer of its services.

Weatherford continues to actively participate in import and export operations with Russia. From 24 February 2022 to 31 December 2023, it imported goods worth almost US$1.5 million to Russia. Among them are materials and spare parts for the oil and gas industry (fittings, valves, shafts, gaskets, plastic products, bearings). 

"​​Weatherford has a clear intention to continue to fulfil existing contracts and sign new contracts with customers in Russia," the National Anti-Corruption Bureau added.

Background:

International companies that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has included in the list of war sponsors won't be able to supply food for the Ukrainian army.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
war
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian observation posts in Kherson Oblast – video
Russian missiles destroy power substation in Lviv, infrastructure damaged in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro
Ukraine's border guards comments on Belarus' counter-terrorist operation regime near border with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: