Zelenskyy signs law legalising medical cannabis

Economichna PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 19:22
Zelenskyy signs law legalising medical cannabis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the legalisation of medical cannabis. The law regulates the circulation of cannabis in medicine, industry and science.

Source: statement on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: The statement on the Verkhovna Rada website says that the Law on the Regulation of the Turnover of Plants of the Cannabis Genus for Medical, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Purposes to Create Conditions for Increasing Patients’ Access to the Necessary Treatment of Cancer and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders Resulting from War was signed by the president on 13 February.

The law will come into effect six months later.

Background:

  • On 13 July 2023, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on the legalisation of medical cannabis in the first reading, and on 21 December 2023, in the second reading. 
  • On 22 December, the Batkivshchyna faction blocked the bill's signing. However, on 16 January, the parliament unblocked its signing by rejecting Batkivshchyna's resolution.

Advertisement: