Humanitarian aid may be delayed due to blockade by Polish farmers – State Border Guard Service

European PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 17:30
Humanitarian aid may be delayed due to blockade by Polish farmers – State Border Guard Service
Stock photo: Getty Images

The State Border Guard Service has suggested that the blockade of checkpoints by Polish farmers may delay the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, quoted by Radio Liberty 

Quote: "With the number of border crossings that we have at the moment regarding the movement of lorries, I also have doubts that the participants in this blockade are letting through the required amount or possible amount of humanitarian aid that goes to Ukraine at all checkpoints."  

Details: He added that the Polish protesters "most likely do not even single out" lorries with humanitarian aid.

When asked if some humanitarian aid was "stuck" at the border, Demchenko replied: "Most likely, yes."

Background:

  • As of Friday, 16 February, Polish farmers are blocking six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. More than three thousand lorries are stuck in queues.
  • The day before, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss the situation at the border, where Polish farmers had staged a blockade of Ukrainian lorries.
  • Czesław Adam Siekierski, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that negotiations with Ukraine on the terms of exports of certain agricultural products were in their final stages.

