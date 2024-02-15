All Sections
Talks with Ukraine on agricultural products are at final stage – Polish Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 19:54
Czesław Siekierski. Photo: Getty Images

Czesław Siekierski, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Development of Countryside, has stated that the negotiations with Ukraine concerning the conditions of export of some agricultural products are at the final stage.

Source: Siekierski on 15 February cited by Wprost, as European Pravda reported

Details: The meeting between the leadership of the Agricultural Ministry and farmers who are protesting throughout Poland was held in the Ministry on 15 February.

After the talks, Siekierski said that the negotiations with Ukraine concerning the import of agricultural products were ongoing.

Quote: "We are conducting the negotiations on the bilateral agreement with Ukraine in order to set certain principles for this period, which would determine the quota on some goods. It is needed so that the stability of separate markets is not affected if these goods are imported into the Polish market."

More details: Siekierski added that the negotiations are at their final stage and the agreement would be reached by the end of March, including the principles, volumes and quotas.

"Ukraine does not resort to this voluntarily, but we all realise that an extra influx of goods will disrupt the market. There are some precautions that we want to put in place so that Ukraine can export.

First and foremost, we want the EU to support the funding of transport and Ukrainian export to those parts of the world where a need for these goods exists. At the same time, we also realise that it cannot be done at the expense of European farmers, mainly from the countries that border Ukraine," the Polish minister explained.

Background:

Subjects: PolandUkraine
