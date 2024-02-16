All Sections
Polish farmers block another checkpoint on border with Ukraine without specifying deadline for lifting blockade

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 16 February 2024, 12:08
Stock photo: State Border Guard Service

Truck traffic is hampered at the Krakivets checkpoint on the border with Poland because of the protest started by Polish farmers.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service

Quote: "Polish border guards said that today at about 11:10, Polish farmers began blocking traffic for lorries on the road in front of the Korczowa checkpoint, connected to Ukraine's Krakivets checkpoint, on the territory of Poland. In this regard, traffic may be hampered both when leaving and entering Poland."

Details: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that about 1,730 lorries are waiting to enter Ukraine in Poland. There are no plans to obstruct the movement of buses and cars.

Border guards ask hauliers to take this information into account.

The Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint is the sixth checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border where truck traffic is blocked. There is currently no information on the duration of this blockade.

Subjects: PolandbordersiegeState Border Guard Service
