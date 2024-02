Explosions rocked Poltava Oblast on the night of 17-18 February.

Source: Suspilne, citing its correspondents; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force said that attack drones were approaching Poltava from the northwest.

Background: Air-raid warnings were issued in Poltava Oblast on the night of 17-18 February due to the threat of a Russian drone attack.

