All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deputy Commander of Russia's 18th Army killed in Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 February 2024, 11:36
Deputy Commander of Russia's 18th Army killed in Ukraine
Photo: Public Chamber of Russia's Dagestan

Magomedali Magomedzhanov, Deputy Commander of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army, has died in a hospital in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, from wounds sustained during hostilities.

Source: Public Chamber of Dagestan, a federal subject of the Russian Federation

Details: Magomedzhanov was reportedly in charge of the 61st Naval Infantry Brigade of Russia's Northern Fleet.

Advertisement:

Magomedzhanov was born in a village in Dagestan.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
Russian occupation authorities broadcast Russian World TV on occupied Ukrainian territories – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Russia to gather representatives of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Palestinian factions in Moscow
Medvedev threatens Berlin, London and Washington with nuclear retaliation if Russia is to return to 1991 borders
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: