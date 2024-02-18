Deputy Commander of Russia's 18th Army killed in Ukraine
Sunday, 18 February 2024, 11:36
Magomedali Magomedzhanov, Deputy Commander of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army, has died in a hospital in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, from wounds sustained during hostilities.
Source: Public Chamber of Dagestan, a federal subject of the Russian Federation
Details: Magomedzhanov was reportedly in charge of the 61st Naval Infantry Brigade of Russia's Northern Fleet.
Advertisement:
Magomedzhanov was born in a village in Dagestan.
Support UP or become our patron!