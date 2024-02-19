Russia to conduct video surveillance of "electoral voting" in occupied territories

Russia intends to conduct video surveillance in district election commissions and polling stations in the occupied territories of Ukraine during the presidential election on 15-17 March.

Source: KrymInform, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Details: It is stated that more than 700 district election commissions will be covered by the Miranda-Media video surveillance system in occupied Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and in the parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts occupied by Russia.

Advertisement:

The telecommunications infrastructure for monitoring the election process, which is being developed by the digital service provider, will be ready by 1 March.

As noted, Miranda-Media has been organising a video surveillance system for voting and vote counting in Crimea since 2014, when the peninsula was annexed, and this will be the first time that Russians will monitor the "elections" in southern mainland Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!