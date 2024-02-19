All Sections
Almost 3,000 lorries currently queuing in Poland to enter Ukraine

Economichna PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 10:59
Almost 3,000 lorries currently queuing in Poland to enter Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Protesting Polish farmers continue to restrict lorry traffic on the roads leading through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, Zosin-Ustyluh, Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv and Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoints.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrinform

Details: Demchenko said that the protesters maintaining the blockade on Polish territory are allowing only a few lorries through per hour in both directions.

"On 18 February, no lorries at all were allowed through at Yahodyn. Cars and buses could proceed as normal. As of this morning, a total of about 2,900 lorries are waiting to cross the border into Ukraine at these six checkpoints, mostly at Yahodyn and Krakivets," the spokesman said.

He noted that there has been a significant decrease in the number of lorries crossing the border per day, especially at the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints.

Advertisement: