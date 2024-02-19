Civilians injured in Russian mortar attack on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Russian forces fired mortars on the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on the morning of 19 February, injuring two guards of a local company.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The Russian invaders struck the city of Vovchansk once again at around 09:45 on 19 February. The premises of a civilian company were hit, and buildings and a car were damaged.
Two men, 37 and 36, were injured. Both of them are company security guards. The injured have been hospitalised."
Details: Early reports indicated that Russia's Armed Forces had bombarded the town with mortars.
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident over violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code).
Support UP or become our patron!