Civilians injured in Russian mortar attack on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Russian forces fired mortars on the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on the morning of 19 February, injuring two guards of a local company.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian invaders struck the city of Vovchansk once again at around 09:45 on 19 February. The premises of a civilian company were hit, and buildings and a car were damaged.

Advertisement:

Two men, 37 and 36, were injured. Both of them are company security guards. The injured have been hospitalised."

Details: Early reports indicated that Russia's Armed Forces had bombarded the town with mortars.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident over violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code).

Support UP or become our patron!