Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Service destroy Russian mobile drone launcher on Southern front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 19 February 2024, 15:18
Stock photo: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces have used a HIMARS system to target a Russian mobile drone launcher carrying containers for drones.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine 

Details: During reconnaissance activities in Ukraine’s south, a UAV crew of the 73rd Naval Special Purpose Center discovered a Russian ZALA drone. Having tracked the target, the operators captured footage of a mobile launcher carrying containers for ZALA and Lancet drones.

The Special Operations Forces adjusted the fire of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile and artillery units against the target. According to the Spec Ops, the mobile launcher and UAV storage containers were destroyed in the attack.

Subjects: Special Operations Forceswar
