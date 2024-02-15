All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian observation posts in Kherson Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 February 2024, 17:33
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian observation posts in Kherson Oblast – video
Stock photo: Special Operations Forces

Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have recounted how they destroyed and mopped up Russian observation posts on the southern front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces; Ukrainska Pravda 

Details: The operators of the 73rd Special Operations Naval Centre named after Otaman Anton Holovatyi discovered a patrol boat and Russian observation posts while conducting special reconnaissance on the southern front (according to Ukrainska Pravda, this occurred in Kherson Oblast).

Advertisement:

To destroy the Russians, the UAV operator fired on the targets with a thermal imaging drone equipped with a discharge system. Following that, a Special Operations Forces combat group moved in to mop up the observation posts.

Special Forces reported that in addition to successfully destroying and mopping up Russian facilities, weapons and a boat were captured.

Quote: "Professionally carried out special actions by Special Operations Forces operators in the future will allow for greater control in this area."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations ForcesKherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukraine's Special Forces blew up Russian radar station in Black Sea
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces fire HIMARS on Russian Grad MLRS – video
Ukrainian snipers kill 3 Russian spies – video
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: