Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko's chocolate factory in Lipetsk, Russia, is nationalised
Monday, 19 February 2024, 16:20
The Oktyabrsky District Court in Lipetsk, Russia, has seized the shares in the former Roshen confectionery factory in Lipetsk and the authorised capital of the trading enterprise Roshen LLC.
Source: the judicial authorities in Lipetsk Oblast, as reported by liga.net
Details: The court also barred the founder of Roshen, Ukrainian MP and ex-president Petro Poroshenko, his son Oleksii Poroshenko, and Oleg Kazakov, the former director of the Lipetsk confectionery factory, from operating in the Russian Federation.
Advertisement:
The judgment is to be "executed immediately", but can be appealed.
Background:
- Production at Roshen’s Lipetsk factory was completely halted on 1 April 2017. The trading house and finished product warehouse also ceased operations, and the factory was mothballed. Ukrainian Roshen products have not been imported into the Russian Federation since 2013.
- Assets of the Roshen factory in Lipetsk were confiscated in April 2015.
Support UP or become our patron!