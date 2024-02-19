Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko's chocolate factory in Lipetsk, Russia, is nationalised

The Oktyabrsky District Court in Lipetsk, Russia, has seized the shares in the former Roshen confectionery factory in Lipetsk and the authorised capital of the trading enterprise Roshen LLC.

Source: the judicial authorities in Lipetsk Oblast, as reported by liga.net

Details: The court also barred the founder of Roshen, Ukrainian MP and ex-president Petro Poroshenko, his son Oleksii Poroshenko, and Oleg Kazakov, the former director of the Lipetsk confectionery factory, from operating in the Russian Federation.

The judgment is to be "executed immediately", but can be appealed.

Background:

Production at Roshen’s Lipetsk factory was completely halted on 1 April 2017. The trading house and finished product warehouse also ceased operations, and the factory was mothballed. Ukrainian Roshen products have not been imported into the Russian Federation since 2013.

Assets of the Roshen factory in Lipetsk were confiscated in April 2015.

