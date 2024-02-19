All Sections
Polish claims are unfair: only 5% of our agricultural exports go through Poland – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Economichna PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 17:49
Polish claims are unfair: only 5% of our agricultural exports go through Poland – Ukraine's infrastructure minister
Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov's Facebook page

In January 2024, the majority of exports of agricultural products from Ukraine – 6.7 million tonnes – were carried out by sea. Only 370,000 tonnes, or 5% of the total, went through Poland.

Source: a statement from the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, citing Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

Quote from the statement: "This shows that the claims made by Polish agricultural associations about their market being oversaturated are unfair."

Dialogue between Ukraine and Poland is ongoing at all levels, the ministry added. 

Previously:

Farmers continue to block six Polish checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, where about 3,300 vehicles are queuing.

The European Commission has announced a meeting of the Coordination Platform for the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products amid the Polish farmers’ blockade of the Ukrainian border.

On 20 February, Polish farmers blocked all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, as well as access roads to railway transshipment stations and seaports.

