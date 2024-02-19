Ukraine develops remote-controlled stretcher for evacuation of wounded from battlefield – photo

Participants of the Brave1 cluster for developing military technologies in Ukraine have created a remote-controlled stretcher for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield.

The development was called FoxTac.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation

The stretcher can be operated from a distance of up to 700 metres.

It is noted that the FoxTac is an all-wheel drive, which allows you to drive both on wheels and on a сontinuous track. The platform is also protected from dirt and can move off-road.

FoxTac, a remote-controlled stretcher for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov says the stretcher has successfully passed first tests, and the codification procedure is underway, meaning such vehicles can be supplied to the troops.

"The cluster supports developers at all stages – from organising tests and applying for a grant to helping codify their inventions according to NATO standards. Join Brave1," Mykhailo Fedorov added.

In early reports, it was noted that the second sample of body armour adapted to the features of the structure of the female body was certified in Ukraine.

