All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police report "unusual case" of evacuation: More than 100 people evacuated from Avdiivka outskirts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 February 2024, 11:36
Police report unusual case of evacuation: More than 100 people evacuated from Avdiivka outskirts
Pavlo Diachenko. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Over the past week, more than a hundred people have been evacuated from the occupied outskirts of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. This is an "unusual case" of evacuation, which took place in cooperation with the Ukrainian military. 

Source: Pavlo Diachenko, inspector of the communication department of the Donetsk Oblast police and a member of the White Angel police evacuation group, on the air of Radio Liberty 

Details: The police officer explained that the operation was risky due to constant bombardment by Russian troops. People took white rags and walked to the centre of Avdiivka under fire. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "People were local; they knew where to go. Everything was more or less planned. We understand that it is impossible to ensure one hundred percent security, especially in the context of such a devastating war and incredible bombardment by Russian military formations. Fortunately, everything was successful, and people are relatively safe." 

Details: Diachenko does not disclose the details of how exactly he communicated with people in the occupied territories. However, he notes that there was no direct communication with them because the Russian military took away their phones. 

He also adds that, according to people's testimonies, the Russians mistreated the local population. The police have opened a criminal investigation and are now documenting the crimes of the Russian military. 

"When the Russians came to this street, they just drove them (the residents – ed.) into a small basement. There were 13 people there, one of them was a very old lady, she needed care, and all the people... And they kept them in the basement for quite a long time; they didn't even let them go outside to the toilet, this didn’t happen. And they all stayed there, not understanding what was happening at all," the police officer said. 

The law enforcement officer did not specify what was happening in these territories now, whether they were occupied or not. 

Background: Russian troops became more active near Avdiivka in October 2023. The positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces and the city itself are under attack by a large number of tanks and other armoured vehicles supported by aviation and artillery. The Russian army is continuing its attempts to capture the city, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports. As the head of the city's military administration said, they managed to evacuate about five to seven people a day in December.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivka
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Avdiivka
Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 58 times today, with Russian forces assaulting on Avdiivka front – General Staff report
Less than thousand residents remain in Avdiivka, evacuation continues
Woman killed in Russian attack on Avdiivka
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: