All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
Screenshot: Sundance Film Festival

Ukrainian war correspondent, writer, and director Mstyslav Chernov has won an award at the Sundance Film Festival for his documentary 2,000 Meters to Andriivka. He received the prize for Best Directing in the Documentary category.

Source: Sundance Film Festival

Details: The description on the festival's website states that the journalist "follows a Ukrainian platoon on their mission to traverse one mile of heavily fortified forest and liberate a strategic village from Russian occupation. But the farther they advance through their destroyed homeland, the more they realise that this war may never end."

Advertisement:

Quote from Indian screenwriter Sudeep Sharma: "Surrounded by mines and only accessible through a tiny sliver of wooded land that is fought over meter by meter, the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, lies in ruins. Following 20 Days in Mariupol (2023 Sundance Film Festival), Ukrainian director and journalist Mstyslav Chernov returns with a stunning portrayal of life in the trenches, and in the battle for this one small place, the desperate struggle against Russia to free the Ukrainian nation.

Advertisement:

In this picture of total war – from the command centres leading the soldiers to the funerals for those who lost their lives and the brutal combat by people who only a few years ago were civilians – Chernov has created a remarkable film about the terrible beauty in liberating one’s home while also unflinchingly looking at the futility and horror of war itself."

Background:

  • The film 2,000 Meters to Andriivka by Chernov, who won an Oscar for his previous work 20 Days in Mariupol, was produced with the support of AP and PBS Frontline.
  • According to the festival’s schedule, the film is available for online viewing from 30 January to 2 February and for special press and industry screenings from 29 January to 2 February.
  • The film is set during Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive.

Support UP or become our patron!

cultureAvdiivkawar
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
culture
Russian actor replaces Serbian Putin supporter in third season of White Lotus – photos, video
Exhibition of paintings evacuated from Odesa opens in Berlin – photos
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
RECENT NEWS
23:35
Russian human rights commissioner says Ukrainian soldiers shared food with residents of Kursk Oblast
22:39
Russian missile strike on Odesa: Norwegian diplomats were at epicentre of attack
21:45
updatedRussians launch ballistic missile attack on historic centre of Odesa: three people injured – photos, videos
21:35
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on supplies for troops – video
21:25
Ukrainian Defence Ministry says there are no disruptions in arms supplies to Ukraine
20:49
Russian drone attack on apartment building in Sumy leaves 16 injured
20:35
Ukrainian director Chernov wins Sundance award for 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
19:50
Unique development in Ukrainian army: drones capable of carrying 250kg aerial bomb and covering 2,000 km
19:47
ECHR president: Interstate cases against Russia are our priority
19:44
Two siblings brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: