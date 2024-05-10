Russians attack on 7 fronts, most intensely on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldier firing from their position. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian occupation forces are continuing their attacks in seven sectors, the most intense areas being the Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts, with a total of 95 combat clashes taking place on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 May

Quote from the General Staff: "In total, the enemy conducted 6 missile strikes and 80 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas 127 times.

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again on the night of 9-10 May, using 10 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence destroyed all attack UAVs."

Details: The settlements of Bilopillia, Kostiantynivka and Sadky (Sumy Oblast); Vesele, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory (Kharkiv Oblast); and Lyman, Verkhnokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalynove, Umanske and Bohoiavlenka (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by airstrikes.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences seven times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the villages of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 19 times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops mounted two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a radar station, two ammunition storage points, an air defence system and 17 clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours.

