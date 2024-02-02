All Sections
Ukraine wants to deepen power cooperation within Three Seas Initiative

Economichna PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 20:45

Ukraine will build new interconnectors and strengthen ties with liquefied natural gas terminals with the framework of the Three Seas Initiative (TSI).

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine considers the options of deepening the power cooperation within the framework of the Three Seas Initiative geopolitical alliance which will facilitate the integration of Ukraine into the power infrastructure of the EU.

Specifically, the power corridors will be extended, interconnectors will be built between Ukraine and Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and ties with LNG-terminals of some member states of the TSI will be strengthened.

The TSI unites the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, and its goal is deepening the economic, power and transport cooperation between the member states of the bloc. The members of the initiative are Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Austria, Latvia, Greece and others.

In September 2023, Ukraine became an associate member state of the TSI.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated that Ukraine would suggest using the Ukrainian gas transport infrastructure, as well as storages for gas stocks.

"Ukraine has a significant potential to become the ‘gas hub’ of Europe," the ministry noted.

