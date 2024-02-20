All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Horizon Capital attracts first Japanese investments of US$20 million

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 14:30
Horizon Capital attracts first Japanese investments of US$20 million
Photo: Horizon Capital

The Ukrainian-American investment company Horizon Capital has secured a US$20 million investment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), marking its first funding from Japan.

Source: Horizon Capital

Horizon Capital invests in Ukrainian technology startups, owning a 96.13% stake in the Datagroup-Volia fixed internet provider.

Advertisement:

JICA, on the other hand, is a registered administrative institution responsible for managing Japan's official development assistance. 

The agency is one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies supporting the socio-economic development of developing countries in various regions. 

The investment was announced yesterday during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo.

Background:

  • French billionaire Xavier Niel's investment company, NJJ Capital, plans to acquire the fixed internet provider Datagroup-Volia for US$120-140 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: