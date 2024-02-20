Horizon Capital attracts first Japanese investments of US$20 million

The Ukrainian-American investment company Horizon Capital has secured a US$20 million investment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), marking its first funding from Japan.

Source: Horizon Capital

Horizon Capital invests in Ukrainian technology startups, owning a 96.13% stake in the Datagroup-Volia fixed internet provider.

JICA, on the other hand, is a registered administrative institution responsible for managing Japan's official development assistance.

The agency is one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies supporting the socio-economic development of developing countries in various regions.

The investment was announced yesterday during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo.

French billionaire Xavier Niel's investment company, NJJ Capital, plans to acquire the fixed internet provider Datagroup-Volia for US$120-140 million.

