Cadets from Ukrainian military academies to be trained by US experts — Defence Ministry

Cadets at Ukrainian military academies are to be trained by experts from the United States, the Ministry of Defence reports.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: In a pilot project, one Ukrainian training centre will introduce assessment tools used by the US Army.

The assessment will identify potential leaders who could later become sergeants, the ministry added.

The innovations were discussed during a meeting with representatives from Sonata, an American company which is providing military assistance and expertise to Ukraine.

Deputy Defence Minister Natalia Kalmykova says Ukraine needs to train sergeants and officers according to US standards.

"It’s really important to change the military culture. The future of the Ukrainian army depends on it. I am very grateful to our American friends for their willingness to engage and share their experience and knowledge.

I am convinced that large-scale exercises in Ukraine with the help of US experts will help solve many pressing issues in the Ukrainian army," she added.

