Ukraine has incurred significant economic setbacks, with its economy shrinking by 30% and losing 3.5 million jobs as a direct result of Russian aggression.

Source: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Japanese TV channel NHK.

Quote: "Due to Russian aggression against my country, we have lost 30% of our economy, and nearly 20% of our territory. We have lost 3.5 million jobs," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

As of 12 February, since the beginning of the Army of Recovery project, 87,852 unemployed individuals have performed socially beneficial work.

