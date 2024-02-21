All Sections
Ukraine has lost 3.5 million jobs due to war, says PM

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 21 February 2024, 12:35
Ukraine has lost 3.5 million jobs due to war, says PM
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: The Ukrainian government

Ukraine has incurred significant economic setbacks, with its economy shrinking by 30% and losing 3.5 million jobs as a direct result of Russian aggression.

Source: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Japanese TV channel NHK. 

Quote: "Due to Russian aggression against my country, we have lost 30% of our economy, and nearly 20% of our territory. We have lost 3.5 million jobs," he said.

Background: 

  • As of 12 February, since the beginning of the Army of Recovery project, 87,852 unemployed individuals have performed socially beneficial work.

