Ukrainian parliament ready for dialogue with Poland on Ukrainian grain transportation

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) is ready to join the dialogue with the Sejm (House of Representatives) and Senate of Poland in the format of the Ukraine-Poland Parliamentary Assembly to resolve the issue of transporting Ukrainian grain through Polish territory.

Source: Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ukrainian parliament

Quote: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that by 24 February, the governments of both countries (Ukraine and Poland – ed.) will meet at the Ukrainian-Polish border to address the grain and border blockade issue. He invited Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk and President of Poland Andrzej Duda to this meeting. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed readiness to come to the border and participate in this meeting personally," she wrote.

Kondratiuk said that the Verkhovna Rada is ready to accept the task.

"We are ready to actively engage in dialogue with the Sejm and Senate of Poland in the format of the Ukraine-Poland Parliamentary Assembly, as well as at the level of relevant committees," she noted.

Kondratiuk is convinced that only open, constructive, and professional dialogue will allow for understanding and mutually beneficial solutions.

"Protracting this situation is not beneficial for either Ukraine or Poland. Only Russia benefits from this. Together, we must thwart the Kremlin's plans to escalate this situation into a conflict between our friendly nations," Kondratiuk emphasised.

Background:

The government of Poland has appealed to the executive authority of the European Union, requesting assistance in resolving the issue of Ukrainian grain deliveries. They propose the introduction of regional quotas for certain Ukrainian goods.

