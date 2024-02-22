All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine prepares to launch container traffic from Greater Odesa ports – Infrastructure Minister

Economichna PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 17:17
Ukraine prepares to launch container traffic from Greater Odesa ports – Infrastructure Minister
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is planning to launch the first container ships from Greater Odesa ports soon, which has not been possible until now for security reasons [the three ports of the Greater Odesa are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.].

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, in the Chronicle of the Economy podcast by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The minister noted that the first two vessels loaded with containers will leave the Danube ports for Constanța, Romania, in the coming days. "Our goal is to send containers carrying our agricultural products up the Danube from Ukraine to Austria and Germany," Kubrakov added.

Advertisement:

Earlier, reports indicated that Ukraine planned to use an additional route across the Danube River to boost exports to pre-war levels, as the Polish blockade of agricultural products shuts off Ukraine's ground border with the EU.

"We are now accepting applications. Two departures to Constanța have been formed, so we will soon see the first containers travelling up the Danube," the deputy prime minister said.

He added that this corridor will be able to replace the volumes that used to be in transit through Poland. Containers can be used to transport various products, including agricultural goods: Intermediate products, chicken, and sugar. These can also include auto parts and products from other industries.

"I would suggest that market participants consider any alternative routes, even if it negatively affects their profits. The ports of Greater Odesa are open, and we hope to launch the first container ships from there soon," Kubrakov said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: