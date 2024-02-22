Ukraine prepares to launch container traffic from Greater Odesa ports – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine is planning to launch the first container ships from Greater Odesa ports soon, which has not been possible until now for security reasons [the three ports of the Greater Odesa are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.].

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, in the Chronicle of the Economy podcast by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The minister noted that the first two vessels loaded with containers will leave the Danube ports for Constanța, Romania, in the coming days. "Our goal is to send containers carrying our agricultural products up the Danube from Ukraine to Austria and Germany," Kubrakov added.

Advertisement:

Earlier, reports indicated that Ukraine planned to use an additional route across the Danube River to boost exports to pre-war levels, as the Polish blockade of agricultural products shuts off Ukraine's ground border with the EU.

"We are now accepting applications. Two departures to Constanța have been formed, so we will soon see the first containers travelling up the Danube," the deputy prime minister said.

He added that this corridor will be able to replace the volumes that used to be in transit through Poland. Containers can be used to transport various products, including agricultural goods: Intermediate products, chicken, and sugar. These can also include auto parts and products from other industries.

"I would suggest that market participants consider any alternative routes, even if it negatively affects their profits. The ports of Greater Odesa are open, and we hope to launch the first container ships from there soon," Kubrakov said.

Support UP or become our patron!