All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin outdoes all USSR leaders except Stalin in terms of repression

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 22 February 2024, 18:52
Putin outdoes all USSR leaders except Stalin in terms of repression
Stock photo: Getty Images

Journalists of the Russian news outlet Proekt (Project) have estimated that more people have been convicted in Russia during Putin's rule than during the rule of Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev in the USSR.

Source: Proekt; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: The news outlet reported that over 116,000 people have become targets of repression over the past 6 years, including 11,442 people prosecuted under felony charges and about 105,000 brought to administrative responsibility for expressing their views and participating in rallies.

Advertisement:

In 2018-2023, the courts received cases against 5,613 people accused under articles that human rights activists consider repressive (extremism, justification of terrorism, fake news and discrediting the army).

Journalists noted that more people were tried in Russia under articles on disclosure of state secrets and espionage than during the Cold War.

The Russian courts received cases against 4,642 people who refused to fight since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine. The most common article for servicemen is unauthorised abandonment of a unit, with 4,373 people convicted in six years.

Courts considered 527 such cases in 2021. The second most common felony is failure to comply with an order: Russian courts received cases against 289 people in 2023, compared to only nine instances in the previous five years.

Proekt's authors have concluded that, in terms of the scale of repression, Vladimir Putin "has long since outdone almost all Soviet leaders, except for Joseph Stalin".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Russia
At G20 meeting with Lavrov, Baerbock calls on Russia to end war
UK announces sanctions on eve of second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
NATO confirms that Secretary General Stoltenberg recognises Ukraine's right to strike targets in Russia
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: