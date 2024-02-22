All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force destroy 3 Russian air defence missile systems – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 22 February 2024, 19:17
Helicopter. Photo: Ukrainian General Staff

A total of 81 combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past 24 hours, with Russian forces launching 50 airstrikes and 80 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 February

Quote: "Ukraine's Air Force struck six clusters of Russian military personnel and three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one logistics hub, two air defence systems and one enemy ground command post."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted four offensive attempts near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Toretsk, where the Russian army sought to improve its tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian troops, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 31 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian army repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Zolota Nyva.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks west of the village of Verbove and near the settlement of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces mounted two attempts to storm Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

