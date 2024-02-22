Russians try to storm Ukrainian positions on left bank of Kherson Oblast 4 times – General Staff report

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Over the past day, 64 combat clashes took place on the front line, with Russia launching 4 missile strikes and 113 airstrikes, and firing 105 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 February

Quote: "The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed attack drones overnight. Ukraine’s air defence assets and personnel destroyed eight of these attack drones.

The following areas suffered airstrikes: Milove, Vilkhuvatka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazne, Mytrofanivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Lyman, Sviato-Pokrovske, Siversk, New-York, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Stepove, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne, Novoandriivka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Krynky and Chornobaivka (Kherson Oblast).

Details: More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Despite significant losses, the Russians continued to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions and made four attempts to storm those positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River over the past day.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians made three unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units six times near Terny and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Maiorsk (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 14 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight Russian attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, and 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, the Air Force also destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, a fuel storage point, three command posts, eight artillery pieces and one radar station belonging to the Russians.

