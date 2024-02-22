Russia loses 1,160 soldiers, aircraft, 2 air defence systems in war against Ukraine over past day
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 08:11
Ukrainian forces have said that over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost 1,160 servicemen, 7 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, an aircraft and two air defence systems in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 407,240 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 6,523 (+7) tanks;
- 12,373 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,867 (+41) artillery systems;
- 997 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 680 (+2) air defence systems;
- 339 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,596 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,903 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,924 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,566 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Background: On the evening of 21 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Air Force for downing seven Russian combat aircraft in just one week.
