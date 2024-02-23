High-voltage power transmission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast disrupted amidst combat operations

A 330 kV high-voltage power line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been severed due to military action. Restoration efforts will commence once workers can do so safely.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Furthermore, repair is underway on the 330 kV high-voltage power line that supplied the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The plant’s systems remain operational on a single power line.

Advertisement:

During the day on 22 February, Ukraine's energy grid experienced an electricity surplus due to solar power generation.

The surplus power was transferred to Poland in response to the request from Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company. The total amount of transferred electricity was 1440 MWh, as the Ministry of Energy clarified.



Background:

On 20 February, one of the two operational 330 kV overhead transmission lines, Ferosplavna-1, was disconnected at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Currently, the only remaining overhead transmission line, the 750 kV Dniprovska, connecting the ZNPP to Ukraine's unified energy system and supplying power for the station's own needs, is still in operation.

"In the event of a failure of this line, Europe's largest nuclear power plant faces another complete blackout, threatening a severe breach of safe operating conditions for the station and risking the onset of a crisis," stated Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company, reiterating that the ZNPP has already experienced eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout, requiring the activation of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.

Support UP or become our patron!