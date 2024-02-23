All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Union adopts 13th sanctions package against Russia

Friday, 23 February 2024, 12:08
European Union adopts 13th sanctions package against Russia
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union enacted its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, targeting 106 individuals and 88 legal entities.

Source: press release of the EU Council.

Details: The list includes individuals and legal entities associated with the military and defence sectors. These companies and individuals are involved in brokering the DPRK's sales of weapons to the Russian Federation, as well as the deportation and disappearance of Ukrainian children.

Advertisement:

In general, the EU has imposed restrictions on actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, affecting over 2,000 individuals and legal entities.

These individuals' assets have been frozen, and EU citizens and companies are not permitted to provide them with funds. Individuals are also subject to an entry ban that prevents them from entering or passing through EU territory.

The EU Council added 27 new entities to the list of organisations that directly support Russia's military-industrial complex. They are subject to stricter export restrictions for dual-use goods and technologies, as well as those that contribute to the technological advancement of Russia's defence and security sectors.

Quote: "Some of these  entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Türkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, while others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex," the press release said.

Furthermore, the EU imposed additional restrictions on the export of electrical transformers and other components used in the development and production of drones.

The EU Council also added the United Kingdom to the list of partner countries that have imposed sanctions on imports of cast iron and steel from Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: