Kremlin doubling down on censorship, says UK intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 12:28
Kremlin doubling down on censorship, says UK intelligence
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence has stated that the Russian leadership continues to intensify the level of censorship of both ordinary citizens and media outlets in the country.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on 23 February, reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence reiterated that on 14 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that made it possible to punish the "spreading [of] false information" about the Russian army by confiscating property.

Prior to that, the Russian State Duma introduced a draft law that would expand the grounds for declaring media outlets to be "undesirable organisations", which is likely aimed at further restricting the activities of Russian-language services of Western media such as Radio Liberty, Deutsche Welle and the BBC.

Quote: "These moves are part of a wider Russian government trend that attempts to restrict the domestic information environment to limit domestic criticism and dissent. While this trend has been in evidence for many years, it has substantially accelerated after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

Background: In its previous review, UK intelligence analysed how Russia justifies the protraction of the war against Ukraine.

Read more: "The era of peace dividend is over. Moving from a post-war to a pre-war world." Historic speech by UK Defence Secretary

