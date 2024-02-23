Netflix to release documentary series featuring Zelenskyy – video

The series contains footage shot by Ukrainian journalists Chernov and Maloletka included in the film 20 Days in Mariupol

The streaming giant Netflix will release a documentary series entitled Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War. It will feature Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The nine-episode series is scheduled to premiere on 12 March. Netflix has recently released its trailer.

The series is directed by Brian Knappenberger, known for documentaries like The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz, and We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists. He also directed the previous episode of this series for Netflix in 2021, entitled Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror.

The series Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War will tell the story of the creation and proliferation of nuclear weapons, as well as the Cold War that ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the rise of Vladimir Putin and his subsequent invasion of Ukraine.

"While the Cold War ended in 1991, even a casual appraisal of current headlines reveals that relations between the United States and Russia — the one-time centre of the Soviet Union — remain tense, to say the least. The global repercussions of the Cold War continue to ripple through the current geopolitical landscape to this day," the series' description on the Netflix website reads.

The series features more than 100 interviews recorded in seven countries. They include interviews with seven current or former world leaders: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former CIA Director Robert Gates and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

It will also feature key figures from the Cold War, including the son of German protest leaders Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who helped bring down the Berlin Wall. It will also showcase one of the last interviews with nuclear activist Daniel Ellsberg, who called the classified US nuclear plans "institutional madness".

Poster of the series Turning Point: The Atomic Bomb and the Cold War Photo: Netflix

In each episode of the film, the authors explore the current Russo-Ukrainian war as an example of how the history of the Cold War is directly related to today's events. "Nearly every part of the war in Ukraine is an echo of the Cold War," says director Brian Knappenberger.

