Ukraine launches database of foreign equipment used by Russia for arms production

Economichna PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 18:58
Ukraine launches database of foreign equipment used by Russia for arms production
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has announced the launching of the world's first open database of foreign equipment Russia uses to produce weapons.

Source: press service of NACP

Quote: "South Korean and Japanese-German machines are used by a Russian plant that produces missiles for the S-300 and S-400 systems that Russia regularly fires at Kharkiv. Czech machines are used at the Votkinsk plant in Russia, which produces Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Advertisement:

There are many such examples, as most of the weapons used by the aggressors are still produced using industrial equipment of foreign origin, because the aggressors themselves do not have the necessary expertise and logistical support."

Details: The NACP noted that over 270 items of various foreign equipment have been listed in the new Tools of War module on the NACP's War and Sanctions portal.

In particular, the section contains detailed information on brands of foreign equipment still imported into Russia, models of individual machines, Russian arms manufacturers and weapons components built using foreign equipment, their lethal products, suppliers and importers.

The NACP also pointed out that the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons has been operating for several months now.

"The new Database is intended to help manufacturers and competent government authorities around the world gather evidence and investigate the supply chains of dual-use and military-use goods. It will also serve as a reminder to manufacturers to strengthen the traceability of their equipment," the agency concluded.

