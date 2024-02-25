King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has delivered a strong message of support for Ukraine in a statement marking the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Details: "The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year," King Charles III stated.

He stressed that the people of Ukraine continue to show heroism despite enormous hardships and pain.

"Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom," the king stressed.

Charles hailed the enduring support to Ukraine from the United Kingdom and its allies.

"I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers," the monarch concluded.

This unexpectedly direct message appears to be a call for further international assistance to Ukraine, the BBC noted, adding that it is unusual for the king to speak so unequivocally about a global conflict, and his remarks reflect the strength of his feelings.

In the early stages of the full-scale invasion, Charles III made a surprise visit to meet with Ukrainian refugees who had fled to Romania.

He also visited the Ukrainian community in Scotland, and during a state visit to France last year, the King told the Senate that it was important for Ukraine to win against the "horrible" Russian invasion so that "our cherished freedoms would prevail".

