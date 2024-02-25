Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, and Gundbert Scherf, CEO of Helsing GmbH, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the security and defence industry on 24 February.

Details: Helsing is a German company that develops software and integrates artificial intelligence into defence technologies. It cooperates with major defence manufacturers, including SAAB and Rheinmetall. The company has been operating in Ukraine since 2022.

"We believe that software, in particular artificial intelligence, will be crucial to protecting our democracies.

This partnership is essential in our ongoing support for Ukraine and its brave armed forces.

It will allow us to fast-track the integration of state-of-the-art AI solutions into Ukrainian defence systems," said Gundbert Scherf.

