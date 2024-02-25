All Sections
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant powered by single power supply line for 5 past days

Economichna PravdaSunday, 25 February 2024, 13:41
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant powered by single power supply line for 5 past days
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been on a single power supply line for five days due to damage caused by shelling.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote: "Unfortunately, it remains de-energised due to the challenging security situation and a lack of consistent access for power engineers provided by the military. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to operate on the same power line that it has for several days. However, power engineers are doing everything possible to restore it," the press service noted.

Previously, on 21 February, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russian forces, was left on a single power line due to a 330 kV high-voltage power line blackout in Zaporizhzhia Oblast caused by hostilities.

