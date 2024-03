On Sunday, a fire broke out in a 2,000-sq.-m industrial warehouse in Podolsk, near Moscow, Russia.

Source: Russian Emergencies Ministry; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to the emergency services, the fire has been contained and no one was injured.

Advertisement:

More than 50 firefighters with 15 appliances are working at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!