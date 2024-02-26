West has not done enough to support Ukraine – UK Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the West has not done enough to support Ukraine.

Source: Cameron in an interview with Voice of America

Details: Answering the question of whether partners have done everything they could, he said, "[I have a] short answer [and it] is no, we haven't done enough."

Cameron noted it was impressive how unified the West had been in rhetoric, "You saw the reaction of the European Union in 2014. In 2022, the countries were bound together and almost completely united. We see NATO expansion, with Sweden and Finland joining. Look at Germany, which traditionally is not an arms supplier, which has started providing Ukraine with weapons".

Quote: "There are many positive changes. But have we done enough together? No. Ukraine doesn't have enough ammunition. Ukraine needs US support. Ukraine needs more funding and armaments. So we must be true to what we said. We say we support Ukraine, and we believe in Ukrainians. Then we must prove it through arms, money, diplomatic, military and moral support."

