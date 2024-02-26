Biden to meet with House Speaker "to unlock billions of dollars" in aid to allies, including Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, at the White House on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The gathering will be held to unlock billions of dollars in emergency aid to allies, including Ukraine, and to avert a US government shutdown.

The White House's weekly schedule, released on Sunday, said Biden "will discuss the urgency of passing the bipartisan national security supplemental and keeping the government open."

An aide to a congressional leader noted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will also attend the event.

Background: Internal US estimates suggest that Ukraine will face a potentially "catastrophic" ammunition and air defence equipment shortage by spring.

