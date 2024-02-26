Water supply in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka to be reduced due to Russian attacks

The water supply in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) will temporarily have its capacity reduced by a quarter due to damage to one of the main water supply lines caused by Russian attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: "One of the main water pipelines has suffered significant damage as a result of enemy attacks and is experiencing a high rate of leakage. Specialists have to conduct repairs at at least 12 points, so this water supply system will be shut down today at 11:00," Filashkin wrote.

He said that another water pipeline remains in operation, which is capable of supplying most, but not all, of the water demand.

Early estimates indicate that repairs will take about a week.

