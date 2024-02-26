All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Every seventh school in Ukraine damaged due to war

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 15:30
Every seventh school in Ukraine damaged due to war
School in Lviv damaged in missile attack. Photo: Andriy Sadovyi/Telegram

The war in Ukraine has completely destroyed nearly 400 educational institutions. Every seventh school sustained damage.

Source: Yevhen Kudriavets, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Education, at Ukraine. Year 2024 forum, as reported by Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "Every seventh school in Ukraine is currently damaged as a result of the full-scale invasion. Over 3,500 educational institutions have suffered some kind of destruction, and nearly 400 have been completely destroyed," Kudriavets noted.

Advertisement:

According to him, the World Bank estimates the cost of restoring Ukraine's educational infrastructure at nearly US$14 billion.

At the same time, some damaged institutions cannot be repaired.

According to Kudriavets, destroying educational infrastructure violates children's and young people's right to an education. This has an impact on educational quality, socialisation, and societal integration.

"Almost a million children are enrolled in online education where they are unable to communicate with their friends or teachers in person.

Another million have access to mixed-study format. This means that they cannot study offline constantly, but they occasionally have the opportunity to attend school," he added.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science, the number of damaged and destroyed educational institutions was smaller in July 2023, with over 1000 and 300, respectively.

In Zaporizhzhia, underground schools will be open until 1 September so that children can receive mixed-format education the following school year. And the mayor of Kharkiv hopes that the city's first underground school will be operational in March.

In addition, Lviv teachers raised over UAH 1 million (approx. US$26,000) for Lyceum No. 55 in Mykolaiv. It will be the only school in the area with an equipped bomb shelter and the option for offline learning.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: